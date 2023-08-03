Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sunoco LP (SUN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.75 billion, down 26.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.81 billion, representing a surprise of -1.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sunoco LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Motor fuel profit cents per gallon: 12.7 cents compared to the 11.5 cents average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Motor fuel gallons sold: 2086 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1954.54 Mgal.
  • Revenues- Motor fuel sales: $5.61 billion versus $5.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27% change.
  • Revenues- Lease income: $38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • Revenues- Non motor fuel sales: $100 million compared to the $106.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Motor fuel sales: $207 million versus $213.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Lease: $38 million versus $36.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Non motor fuel sales: $69 million versus $67.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sunoco LP have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

