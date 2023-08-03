Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Pacira (PCRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $169.47 million, up 0% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $175.64 million, representing a surprise of -3.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacira performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net product Sales- iovera: $4.38 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37%.
  • Net product sales- ZILRETTA: $29.26 million compared to the $29.45 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Net product sales- EXPAREL: $135.13 million compared to the $139.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Net Product Sales: $169.47 million versus $174.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Net product sales- Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension: $0.70 million compared to the $2.44 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Pacira have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

