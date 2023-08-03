Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Frontdoor (FTDR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) reported $523 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $513.12 million, representing a surprise of +1.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +58.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Frontdoor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals: $398 million compared to the $395.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Other: $24 million compared to the $14.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year): $58 million compared to the $58.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year): $42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.78 million.
Shares of Frontdoor have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

