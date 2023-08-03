Back to top

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) reported $240.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231.98 million, representing a surprise of +3.55%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Criteo S.A. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Clients: 18646 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18811.68.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $204.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $228.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $158.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $183.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $105.96 million versus $98.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Revenue- Ex-Traffic Acquisition Costs(Contribution ex-TAC): $240.22 million versus $232.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
  • Revenue- Total: $468.93 million compared to the $461.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Traffic Acquisition Costs(TAC): $228.72 million versus $229.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change.
Shares of Criteo S.A. have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

