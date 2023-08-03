Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR - Free Report) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of -$1.46 for the same period compares to -$1.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.79, the EPS surprise was -84.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spirit Aerosystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commercial: $1.08 billion compared to the $990.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Aftermarket: $92.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $96.07 million.
  • Revenue- Defense & Space: $189.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $169.52 million.
  • Segment Operating Income- Commercial: -$72.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.80 million.
  • Segment Operating Income- Aftermarket: $24.30 million versus $19.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income- Defense & Space: $12 million versus $19.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spirit Aerosystems here>>>

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise