Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings

Spire (SR - Free Report) reported $418.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. EPS of -$0.42 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434.37 million, representing a surprise of -3.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2000.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Gas Utility: $387.80 million compared to the $376.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Gas Marketing: $23.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -64%.
  • Operating Revenues- Eliminations: -$14.10 million compared to the -$12.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Gas Marketing: -$7.10 million compared to the $11.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Gas Utility: $13.90 million compared to the $35.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Spire have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

