Compared to Estimates, Wingstop (WING) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Wingstop (WING - Free Report) reported revenue of $107.17 million, up 27.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104.92 million, representing a surprise of +2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth: 16.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14.2%.
  • Total System-wide Restaurants: 2046 versus 2051.57 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Franchise Restaurants: 2001 compared to the 2011.33 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity: 45 compared to the 43 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Company-owned domestic same store sales growth: 5.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 11.25%.
  • Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity: 252 compared to the 256.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Domestic Restaurants: 1794 compared to the 1798.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity: 1749 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1755.25.
  • New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity: 9 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.67.
  • Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other: $47.98 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $45.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.
  • Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales: $22.59 million versus $23.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
  • Revenue- Advertising fees: $36.60 million versus $36.25 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wingstop here>>>

Shares of Wingstop have returned -13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

