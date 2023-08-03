We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UBER Swings to Earnings in Q2, Misses Revenue Estimates
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 18 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of a penny. In second-quarter 2022, Uber incurred a loss of $1.33 per share.
Total revenues of $9,230 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,320.3 million. The top line jumped 14.3% year over year.
In the reported quarter, majority (53%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment climbed 38% year over year to $4,894 million. Actual segmental revenues surpassed our projection of $4,392 million.
Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 14% year over year to $3,057 million. Actual segmental revenues outpaced our projection of $2,882.5 million.
Freight revenues fell to $1,279 million, down 30% from the year-ago period due to lower revenue per load and volume, and the challenging freight market cycle. Actual segmental revenues missed our projection of $1,847.4 million
Total revenues rose 4% year over year to $5,129 million in the United States and Canada. While revenues increased 30% to $627 million in Latin America, it grew 31% to $2,412 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Revenues rose 31% to $1,062 million in the Asia-Pacific region. Monthly active platform consumers jumped 12% to 137 million.
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter surged more than 100% to $916 million compared with $364 million in the year-ago period.
Gross bookings from Mobility improved 25% to $16,728 million. From Delivery, gross bookings augmented 12% to $15,595 million. Gross bookings from Freight came in at $1,278 million in the second quarter, down 30% from the year-ago quarter. Total gross bookings ascended 16% to $33,601 million.
Uber exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4,995 million compared with $4,208 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $9,255 million compared with $9,265 million at December 2022-end.
Operating cash flow came in at $1,190 million compared with $439 million in the year-ago quarter. The free cash flow was $1,140 million.
Q3 Guidance
For the third quarter of 2023, Uber expects gross bookings to be between $34 billion and $35 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the range of $975-$1.025 billion.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Uber Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Computer and Technology sector include Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Airbnb delivered an earnings surprise of 54.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
ABNB has a long-term expected growth rate of 19%.
Alphabet has an expected earnings growth rate of 23.7% for the current year.
GOOG has a long-term expected growth rate of 15.3%.