Albemarle (ALB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, up 60.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.33, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.27, the EPS surprise was +71.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Albemarle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Energy Storage: $1.76 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Specialties: $371.30 million versus $466.06 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Ketjen: $235.82 million compared to the $231.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$2.84 million compared to the -$34.66 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties: $60.20 million versus $133.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage: $932.02 million compared to the $554.45 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ketjen: $42.88 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.06 million.
Shares of Albemarle have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

