Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Realty Income Corp. (O) Q2 Earnings

Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.8%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $966.92 million, representing a surprise of +5.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Realty Income Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable): $995.29 million compared to the $935.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $23.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +148.6%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.29 compared to the $0.33 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

