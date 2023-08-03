We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Marathon Oil (MRO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) reported $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 34.3%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +11.63%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Marathon Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Marathon Oil here>>>
- Average Price Realizations - United States - Natural gas liquids: $18.72 versus $22.72 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Price Realizations - United States - Crude Oil and Condensate: $72.49 compared to the $75.98 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Price Realizations - United States - Natural gas: $1.89 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.18.
- Net Sales Volume per day - International - Natural gas liquids: 5 MBBL/D versus 5.26 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Crude Oil and Condensate: 181 MBBL/D versus 181.66 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Price Realizations - International - Natural gas: $0.24 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.21.
- Net Sales Volume per day - International - Natural gas: 186 MMcf/D compared to the 177.44 MMcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Natural gas liquids: 91 MBBL/D compared to the 80.08 MBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Natural gas: 504 MMcf/D compared to the 531.43 MMcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Sales Volume per day - International - Crude oil and condensate: 8 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.76 MBBL/D.
- Revenues from contracts with customers: $1.48 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.6% change.
- Income from equity method investments: $22 million versus $40.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.5% change.
Shares of Marathon Oil have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.