Marathon Oil (MRO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) reported $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 34.3%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +11.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marathon Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Price Realizations - United States - Natural gas liquids: $18.72 versus $22.72 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Price Realizations - United States - Crude Oil and Condensate: $72.49 compared to the $75.98 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Price Realizations - United States - Natural gas: $1.89 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.18.
  • Net Sales Volume per day - International - Natural gas liquids: 5 MBBL/D versus 5.26 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Crude Oil and Condensate: 181 MBBL/D versus 181.66 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Price Realizations - International - Natural gas: $0.24 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.21.
  • Net Sales Volume per day - International - Natural gas: 186 MMcf/D compared to the 177.44 MMcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Natural gas liquids: 91 MBBL/D compared to the 80.08 MBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Natural gas: 504 MMcf/D compared to the 531.43 MMcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales Volume per day - International - Crude oil and condensate: 8 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.76 MBBL/D.
  • Revenues from contracts with customers: $1.48 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.6% change.
  • Income from equity method investments: $22 million versus $40.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.5% change.
Shares of Marathon Oil have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

