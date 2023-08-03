Back to top

Atmos (ATO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) reported $662.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.8%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of -34.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Atmos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment: $208.23 million versus $200.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
  • Operating revenues- Distribution segment: $616.07 million versus $813.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.3% change.
  • Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage: $97.57 million versus $98.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Distribution: $71.68 million versus $81.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Atmos have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

