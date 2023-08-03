Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Paypal (PYPL) Q2 Earnings

Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) reported $7.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.26 billion, representing a surprise of +0.43%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paypal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume (TPV): $376.54 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $370.02 billion.
  • Transaction margin: 45.9% versus 47.08% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Total take rate: 1.94% versus 1.93% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Transaction take rate: 1.74% versus 1.81% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Active accounts: 431 versus 434.76 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Transaction expense rate: 0.94% versus 0.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Transaction and Credit loss rate: 0.11% versus 0.12% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of payment transactions: 6074 compared to the 6182.25 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • U.S. net revenues: $4.21 billion versus $4.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
  • International net revenues: $3.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenues from other value added services: $731 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $661.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.9%.
  • Transaction revenues: $6.56 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $6.59 billion.
Shares of Paypal have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

