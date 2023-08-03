Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Host Hotels (HST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was -5.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average room rate: $303.29 versus $308.08 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • RevPAR: $225.12 versus $230.69 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average occupancy rate: 74.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 74.93%.
  • Number of Rooms: 41031 versus 41324 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of properties: 75 versus 75 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Room: $850 million versus $876.45 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $128 million compared to the $125.71 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $415 million versus $429.71 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.29 compared to the $0.33 average estimate based on seven analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Host Hotels here>>>

Shares of Host Hotels have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise