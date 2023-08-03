Back to top

RE/MAX (RMAX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, RE/MAX (RMAX - Free Report) reported revenue of $82.45 million, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.02 million, representing a surprise of +0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RE/MAX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Marketing Funds fees: $21.08 million versus $20.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
  • Revenue- Continuing franchise fees: $32.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.
  • Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue: $6.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
  • Revenue- Broker fees: $14.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%.
  • Revenue- Annual dues: $8.59 million versus $8.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
Shares of RE/MAX have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

