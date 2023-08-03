We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
CF (CF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
CF Industries (CF - Free Report) reported $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 47.6%. EPS of $2.70 for the same period compares to $6.19 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +25.58%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average selling price per ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $303 versus $328.86 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Sales volume - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): 1809 KTon versus 1718.56 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
- Sales volume - Granular Urea: 1147 KTon versus 1188.85 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
- Sales volume - Ammonia: 1053 KTon compared to the 983.55 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average selling price per ton - Ammonia: $499 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $538.04.
- Average selling price per ton - Granular Urea: $401 compared to the $402.28 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Tons of product sold - Total: 4938 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4820.1 KTon.
- Net Sales- Ammonia: $525 million compared to the $521.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- Granular Urea: $460 million compared to the $474.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.8% year over year.
- Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $548 million versus $564.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.9% change.
- Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate): $104 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $135.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -58.9%.
- Net Sales- Other: $138 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $134.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.9%.
Shares of CF have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.