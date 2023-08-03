Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CF (CF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CF Industries (CF - Free Report) reported $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 47.6%. EPS of $2.70 for the same period compares to $6.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +25.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average selling price per ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $303 versus $328.86 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Sales volume - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): 1809 KTon versus 1718.56 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Sales volume - Granular Urea: 1147 KTon versus 1188.85 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Sales volume - Ammonia: 1053 KTon compared to the 983.55 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average selling price per ton - Ammonia: $499 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $538.04.
  • Average selling price per ton - Granular Urea: $401 compared to the $402.28 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Tons of product sold - Total: 4938 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4820.1 KTon.
  • Net Sales- Ammonia: $525 million compared to the $521.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Granular Urea: $460 million compared to the $474.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $548 million versus $564.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.9% change.
  • Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate): $104 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $135.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -58.9%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $138 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $134.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.9%.
Shares of CF have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

