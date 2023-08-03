Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SPX Technologies (SPXC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) reported $423.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $390.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +26.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SPX Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Detection & Measurement: $154.30 million versus $140.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.
  • Revenues- HVAC: $269 million versus $256.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change.
  • Segment Income- Detection & Measurement: $29.20 million versus $27.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- HVAC: $55.20 million versus $43.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of SPX Technologies have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

