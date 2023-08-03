Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $404.63 million, up 20.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420.36 million, representing a surprise of -3.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Select Water Solutions, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Oilfield Chemicals: $84.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
  • Revenue- Water Services: $264.60 million compared to the $228.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Water infrastructure: $55.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water Services: $58.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.70 million.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Oilfield chemicals: $17.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.49 million.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water infrastructure: $20.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.90 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Select Water Solutions, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise