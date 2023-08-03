Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q2 Earnings

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) reported $50.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.9%. EPS of -$0.70 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.51 million, representing a surprise of +15.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Castle Biosciences, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-Melanoma: 8597 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7737.75.
  • Test Reports Delivered - MyPath Melanoma: 953 versus 1007.35 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-UM: 461 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 413.25.
  • Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-SCC: 2681 versus 2569 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. have returned +23.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

