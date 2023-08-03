Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Rayonier (RYN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Rayonier (RYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $208.9 million, down 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.91 million, representing a surprise of -0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -44.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rayonier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Real Estate: $32 million compared to the $25.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.
  • Sales- Southern Timber: $68.30 million compared to the $62.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Sales- Trading: $15.40 million versus $15.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.4% change.
  • Sales- New Zealand Timber: $60.90 million versus $66.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.8% change.
  • Sales- Pacific Northwest Timber: $32.30 million compared to the $36.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year.
Shares of Rayonier have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

