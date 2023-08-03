Back to top

Traeger (COOK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Traeger (COOK - Free Report) reported revenue of $171.51 million, down 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.1 million, representing a surprise of +11.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Traeger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Grills: $93.10 million compared to the $81.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumables: $34.90 million compared to the $32.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Accessories: $43.50 million versus $40.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
Shares of Traeger have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

