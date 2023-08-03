Back to top

HubSpot (HUBS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) reported revenue of $529.14 million, up 25.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $504.45 million, representing a surprise of +4.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HubSpot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customers: 184924 versus 185116.3 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Subscription Revenue per Customer: $11,432 versus $11,172.27 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $517.68 million versus $493.67 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $11.46 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $10.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
  • Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription: $447.78 million compared to the $421.21 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.
Shares of HubSpot have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

