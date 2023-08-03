We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Permian Resources (PR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Permian Resources (PR - Free Report) reported $623.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.9%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $649.01 million, representing a surprise of -3.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily net production volume - Natural gas: 275734 Mcf/D compared to the 275280.2 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average daily net production - Total: 15093 BOE/D versus 161817.6 BOE/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average daily net production volume - NGL: 35502 BBL/D compared to the 31992.46 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average daily net production volume - Oil: 84393 BBL/D versus 83945.07 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements: $1.76 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68.
- Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements: $74.94 versus $80.23 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average sales price - NGL: $20.73 compared to the $19.22 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average sales price - Oil: $71.52 versus $78.80 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average sales price - Natural gas: $1.24 versus $1.56 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Permian Resources have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.