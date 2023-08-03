Back to top

Compared to Estimates, NewtekOne (NEWT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

NewtekOne (NEWT - Free Report) reported $52.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 170.9%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.41 million, representing a surprise of -2.45%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NewtekOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total noninterest income: $46.43 million versus $46.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $5.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.68 million.
  • Total interest income: $22.55 million versus $23.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of NewtekOne have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

