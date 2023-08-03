Back to top

MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) reported $3.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.5%. EPS of $5.16 for the same period compares to $2.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.13, the EPS surprise was +24.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MercadoLibre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross merchandise volume: $10.51 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.04 billion.
  • Total payment volume: $42.06 billion versus $40.83 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of successful items sold: 325 compared to the 310.38 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of successful items shipped: 319 compared to the 303.49 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic revenue- Mexico: $703 million compared to the $634.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Other countries: $161 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.8%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Brazil: $1.78 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Argentina: $771 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $709.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.8%.
Shares of MercadoLibre have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

