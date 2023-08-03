Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ameren (AEE - Free Report) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +15.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric Sales - Ameren Total: 16246 GWh compared to the 17158.11 GWh average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Natural gas: $175 million compared to the $247.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.8% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Electric: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameren here>>>

Shares of Ameren have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ameren Corporation (AEE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise