Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) reported revenue of $704.4 million, up 15.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $648.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97, the EPS surprise was +9.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Curtiss-Wright performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted sales- Aerospace & Industrial: $226.26 million compared to the $211.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted sales- Naval & Power: $280.41 million versus $267.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted sales- Defense Electronics: $197.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $170.79 million.
  • Operating income (expense)- Corporate and eliminations: -$12.85 million versus -$7.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics: $43.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.76 million.
  • Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power: $46.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.13 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Naval & Power: $49.44 million compared to the $45.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial: $35.67 million compared to the $34.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Defense Electronics: $43.18 million compared to the $32.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial: $35.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.18 million.
Shares of Curtiss-Wright have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

