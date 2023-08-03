Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $250.19 million, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238.56 million, representing a surprise of +4.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omega Healthcare Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $215.01 million compared to the $204.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Income from direct financing leases: $0.25 million compared to the $0.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Diluted- Net income (loss): $0.25 compared to the $0.30 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Omega Healthcare Investors here>>>

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise