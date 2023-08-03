Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ingevity (NGVT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ingevity (NGVT - Free Report) reported $481.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.53 million, representing a surprise of -0.36%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ingevity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Performance Materials: $144.60 million versus $142.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals: $284 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $268.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.
  • Performance Materials- Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP): $64.20 million versus $64.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ingevity have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

