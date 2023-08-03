Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $96.63 million, up 26.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aris Water Solutions, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes: $0.70 versus $0.70 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Direct Operating Costs/Barrel: $0.33 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.33.
  • Total Volumes thousands of barrels of water per day: 1497 BBL/D compared to the 1370.61 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Water Solutions Volumes thousands of barrels of water per day: 452 BBL/D versus 372 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Produced Water Handling Revenue/Barrel: 1045 BBL versus 998.61 BBL estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise