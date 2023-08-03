Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) reported revenue of $494 million, up 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was -8.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TripAdvisor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core: $279 million versus $286.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$31.87 million.
  • Revenue- Viator: $216 million compared to the $180.47 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core- Other: $13 million versus $15.15 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core- Tripadvisor-branded hotels: $174 million versus $188 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core- Tripadvisor-branded display and platform: $42 million versus $39.60 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core- Tripadvisor experiences and dining: $50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.47 million.
  • Revenue- TheFork: $38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.31 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Tripadvisor Core: $96 million versus $99.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- TheFork: -$4 million compared to the -$2.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Viator: -$2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6.94 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for TripAdvisor here>>>

Shares of TripAdvisor have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise