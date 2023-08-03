Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q2 Earnings

Selective Insurance (SIGI - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting expense ratio: 31.4% versus 33.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Combined ratio: 100.2% compared to the 97.42% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 68.6% versus 63.44% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other income: $6.10 million compared to the $3.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Net investment income earned: $97.70 million versus $94.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $942.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $936.42 million.
Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

