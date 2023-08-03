Envista (NVST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Envista (
NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) reported revenue of $662.4 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $650.61 million, representing a surprise of +1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Envista performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Sales- North America: $340.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $352.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Geographic Sales- Western Europe: $144.90 million versus $137.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Western Europe: $114.60 million versus $107.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Other developed markets: $10.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.40 million. Geographic Sales- Other developed markets: $32.30 million compared to the $34.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- North America: $178.30 million compared to the $188.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Other developed markets: $22.20 million versus $23.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Emerging markets: $101.90 million compared to the $93.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- North America: $162.10 million versus $164.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Western Europe: $30.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.70 million. Sales- Equipment & Consumables: $245.40 million compared to the $235.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies: $417 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $413.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Envista here>>>
Shares of Envista have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Envista (NVST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
