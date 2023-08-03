Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Lemonade (LMND) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) reported revenue of $104.6 million, up 109.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.97, compared to -$1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.64 million, representing a surprise of +7.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lemonade performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • In force premium (end of period): $686.60 million versus $669.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross loss ratio: 94% compared to the 85.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net loss ratio: 99% compared to the 87.26% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Customers (end of period): 1906408 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1889388.
  • Premium per Customer (end of period): $360 versus $354.54 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net investment income: $5.60 million compared to the $5.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +366.7% year over year.
  • Ceding commission income: $17.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
  • Commission income: $5 million compared to the $4.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +138.1% year over year.
  • Net earned premium: $76.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $66.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +145.2%.
Shares of Lemonade have returned +29.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

