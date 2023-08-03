Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fastly (FSLY) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $122.83 million, up 19.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to -$0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10, the EPS surprise was +60.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fastly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customer Count: 3072 versus 3097.5 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Non-enterprise customers: $11.64 million versus $11.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Enterprise customers: $111.19 million compared to the $107.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Fastly have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

