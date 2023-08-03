Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NCR (NCR) Q2 Earnings

NCR (NCR - Free Report) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion, representing a surprise of +1.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +49.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NCR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Self-Service Banking: $661 million versus $660.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Digital Banking: $140 million compared to the $137.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -82.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Retail: $576 million compared to the $558.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hospitality: $235 million versus $233.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $54 million versus $53.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.5% change.
  • Revenue- Payments & Network [$M]: $333 million compared to the $333.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Corporate / (eliminations) [$M]: -$13 million compared to the -$15.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Eliminations: -$9 million compared to the -$12.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Payments & Network: $99 million versus $100.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Banking: $53 million versus $57.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$106 million compared to the -$93.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hospitality: $60 million compared to the $48.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NCR have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

