Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Altice USA, Inc. (
ATUS Quick Quote ATUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.32 billion, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +240.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Altice USA, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Residential Unique Customer Relationships - Total: 4429.5 thousand compared to the 4445.88 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. SMB Unique Customer Relationships - Total: 381 thousand versus 380.09 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Pay TV / Video Subscribers - Total Residential Customers: 2312.2 thousand versus 2315.24 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Broadband Subscribers - Total Residential Customers: 4227 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4233.99 thousand. Revenue- Video: $775.14 million compared to the $783.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Revenue- Broadband- Total: $965.87 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $953.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%. Revenue- Telephony- Total: $76.07 million compared to the $78.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year. Revenue- Residential: $1.84 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%. Revenue- News and Advertising: $113.47 million versus $117.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change. Revenue- Other- Total: $10.89 million versus $3.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +266.4% change. Revenue- Mobile- Total: $18.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.4%. Revenue- Business services and wholesale- Total: $364.70 million versus $361.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Altice USA, Inc. here>>>
Shares of Altice USA, Inc. have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2023, Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.32 billion, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +240.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Altice USA, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Altice USA, Inc. here>>>
- Residential Unique Customer Relationships - Total: 4429.5 thousand compared to the 4445.88 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- SMB Unique Customer Relationships - Total: 381 thousand versus 380.09 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Pay TV / Video Subscribers - Total Residential Customers: 2312.2 thousand versus 2315.24 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Broadband Subscribers - Total Residential Customers: 4227 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4233.99 thousand.
- Revenue- Video: $775.14 million compared to the $783.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Broadband- Total: $965.87 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $953.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
- Revenue- Telephony- Total: $76.07 million compared to the $78.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Residential: $1.84 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
- Revenue- News and Advertising: $113.47 million versus $117.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change.
- Revenue- Other- Total: $10.89 million versus $3.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +266.4% change.
- Revenue- Mobile- Total: $18.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.4%.
- Revenue- Business services and wholesale- Total: $364.70 million versus $361.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
Shares of Altice USA, Inc. have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.