Cross Country (CCRN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) reported $540.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.3%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $529.77 million, representing a surprise of +2.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cross Country performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsp: 11385 compared to the 11869 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Physician staffing: $45.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +104.9%.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing: $495.38 million compared to the $491.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.3% year over year.
Shares of Cross Country have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

