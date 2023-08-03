Back to top

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) reported revenue of $62.45 million, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.23, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21, the EPS surprise was -9.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Well Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Platform subscription: $28.03 million compared to the $30.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Other: $6.33 million versus $6.28 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Visits: $28.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.39 million.
Shares of American Well Corporation have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

