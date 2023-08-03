Back to top

Revolve Group (RVLV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Revolve Group (RVLV - Free Report) reported $273.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +42.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revolve Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total orders placed: 2268 thousand versus 2051.78 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average order value: $301 versus $290.57 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Active customers: 2458 thousand versus 2453.25 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Net Sales- United States: $222.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Rest of the world: $50.87 million compared to the $51.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- FWRD: $38.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.08 million.
  • Net Sales- REVOLVE: $235.15 million versus $230.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- FWRD: $16.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.20 million.
  • Gross profit- REVOLVE: $131.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $126.36 million.
Shares of Revolve Group have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

