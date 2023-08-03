Back to top

Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ansys (ANSS - Free Report) reported $496.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $491.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +7.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ansys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Contract Value (ACV): $488.35 million versus $473.70 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Software licenses: $204.90 million versus $214.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and service: $291.70 million versus $275.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Service: $18.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenue- Subscription Lease: $135 million compared to the $142.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Subscription Lease: $135 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $142.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Perpetual: $69.90 million versus $71.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Maintenance: $273.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $257.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $273.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $257.86 million.
  • Revenue- Service: $18.01 million compared to the $17.64 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Perpetual: $69.90 million versus $72.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Ansys have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

