New Strong Sell Stocks for August 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) is one of the world’s largest retailers of diamond jewellery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 60 days.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT - Free Report) is a mortgager of residential assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 60 days.

