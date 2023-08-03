We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns
Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals in more than 14 offices worldwide.
It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $634 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Below we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Portfolio (DFSVX - Free Report) , DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio (DFEOX - Free Report) and DFA Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio (DFESX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in securities of U.S. companies. DFSVX advisors also invest in value stocks and securities characterized by a company's shares having a high book value compared to their market value.
DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 24.6%. DFSVX has an expense ratio of 0.31% compared with the category average of 1.16%.
DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio invests in securities of U.S. companies of all sizes. DFEOX advisors invest in companies listed on a U.S. securities exchange, deemed appropriate by the advisors and weighted by market capitalization.
DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 15.7%. As of the end of January 2023, DFEOX held 2709 issues, with 4.7% of its net assets invested in Apple Inc.
DFA Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio invests its net assets in emerging markets equity securities. DFESX advisors invest in equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which can be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country.
DFA Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%. William B. Collins-Dean has been one of the fund managers of DFESX since February 2019.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>