Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PBF Energy (PBF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.16 billion, down 35% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.29, compared to $10.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.41 billion, representing a surprise of -2.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PBF Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Mid-Continent: $14.3 per barrel versus $17.99 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Gulf Coast: $12.54 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.21 per barrel.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - East Coast: $8.09 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.01 per barrel.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - West Coast: $19.41 per barrel compared to the $21.83 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items: $13.62 per barrel versus $18.92 per barrel estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Production - West Coast: 312.8 KBBL/D compared to the 316.76 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Production - East Coast: 300.2 KBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 291.08 KBBL/D.
  • Production - Gulf Coast: 170.7 KBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 190.19 KBBL/D.
  • Production - Mid-Continent: 162 KBBL/D versus 153.35 KBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Logistics: $94 million compared to the $95.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Refining: $9.15 billion compared to the $8.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35% year over year.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$84.80 million versus -$80.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for PBF Energy here>>>

Shares of PBF Energy have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise