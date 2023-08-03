Back to top

Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) reported $389.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $381.85 million, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +133.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Collections (Bookings): $398.50 million versus $392.23 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Creative Subscriptions ARR: $1159744 thousand versus $1155450 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Bookings - Creative Subscription: $293.93 million versus $286.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Bookings - Business Solutions: $104.57 million versus $100.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Business Solutions: $102.89 million compared to the $97.20 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Creative Subscription: $287.09 million compared to the $284.69 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions: $28.81 million versus $25.98 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions: $237.60 million compared to the $228.67 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Wix.com have returned +13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

