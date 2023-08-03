We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Spirit (SAVE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Spirit (SAVE - Free Report) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to -$0.30 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion, representing a surprise of -2.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Spirit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Load factor: 82.9% compared to the 82.68% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue passenger miles: 11532.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11465.52 million.
- Available seat miles: 13908.11 million compared to the 13943.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Fuel gallons consumed: 149.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 151.04 million.
- Average fuel cost per gallon: $2.62 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.60.
- Adjusted CASM ex-fuel: 7.15 cents versus 7.14 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total operating revenue per ASM: 10.3 cents versus 10.54 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average yield: 12.42 cents compared to the 13.04 cents average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating revenues- Fare: $647.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $679.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
- Operating revenues- Other: $22.41 million compared to the $22.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Passenger: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Non-fare: $762.72 million compared to the $751.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
Shares of Spirit have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.