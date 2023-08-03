Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hasbro (HAS) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, down 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -15.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hasbro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- North America: $382 million versus $364.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific: $66.40 million compared to the $62.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- Latin America: $74.90 million compared to the $72.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $131.90 million versus $131.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $375.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $388.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.
  • External Net Revenues- Consumer Products: $655.20 million compared to the $554.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year.
  • External Net Revenues- Entertainment: $179.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $166.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming: $298.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $328.30 million.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming: $77.10 million versus $55.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Entertainment Segment Net Revenues- Film and TV: $153.30 million versus $89.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Entertainment Segment Net Revenues- Family Brands: $25.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.28 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $142.30 million versus $450.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hasbro have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

