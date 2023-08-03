Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.1 billion, up 21.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.08, compared to $5.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.01 billion, representing a surprise of +1.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aerospace Systems: $1.28 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +89.7% change.
  • Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International: $1.51 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America: $2.30 billion compared to the $2.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America: $540.63 million compared to the $504.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems: $331.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $263.93 million.
  • Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International: $352.05 million compared to the $357.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

