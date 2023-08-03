Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Bally's (BALY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) reported $606.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of -$0.25 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $613 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16, the EPS surprise was -56.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bally's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Casinos & Resorts: $333.16 million compared to the $337.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- International Interactive: $247.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $242.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Revenue- North America Interactive: $25.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other: -$16.54 million versus -$13.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- International Interactive: $84.57 million versus $81.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North America Interactive: -$17.69 million compared to the -$11.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Casinos & Resorts: $79.69 million versus $108.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Bally's have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

