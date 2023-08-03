Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN - Free Report) reported $500.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $502.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +7.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cedar Fair, L.P. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance: 7397 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7888.33 thousand.
  • In-park per capita spending: $61.46 versus $62.17 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Admissions: $242.55 million compared to the $259.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other: $78.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
  • Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games: $179.66 million versus $179.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cedar Fair, L.P. here>>>

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

